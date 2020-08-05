Turning Point Brands Inc (NYSE:TPB) Short Interest Update

Turning Point Brands Inc (NYSE:TPB) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 869,600 shares, a decrease of 6.6% from the June 30th total of 931,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 147,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.9 days. Approximately 7.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

NYSE TPB opened at $31.79 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65. The firm has a market cap of $611.00 million, a PE ratio of 99.35 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $27.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.84. Turning Point Brands has a 52 week low of $14.09 and a 52 week high of $40.46.

Turning Point Brands (NYSE:TPB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $104.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.01 million. Turning Point Brands had a net margin of 1.75% and a return on equity of 41.61%. Turning Point Brands’s revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Turning Point Brands will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 19th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 18th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. Turning Point Brands’s payout ratio is 10.75%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on TPB shares. ValuEngine cut shares of Turning Point Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of Turning Point Brands from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of Turning Point Brands in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Turning Point Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Turning Point Brands from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Turning Point Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.50.

In other Turning Point Brands news, major shareholder General L.P. Standard sold 2,215,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.44, for a total transaction of $49,704,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,178,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $183,534,919.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Turning Point Brands by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 623,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,161,000 after purchasing an additional 9,724 shares in the last quarter. Northern Right Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Turning Point Brands by 162.0% during the 1st quarter. Northern Right Capital Management L.P. now owns 224,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,737,000 after purchasing an additional 138,753 shares in the last quarter. DG Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Turning Point Brands during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,669,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Turning Point Brands by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 119,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,532,000 after purchasing an additional 6,497 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Turning Point Brands by 32.5% during the 1st quarter. Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc. now owns 92,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,957,000 after purchasing an additional 22,727 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.23% of the company’s stock.

Turning Point Brands Company Profile

Turning Point Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides other tobacco products in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Smokeless Products, Smoking Products, and NewGen Products. The Smokeless Products segment manufactures and markets moist snuff; and contracts for and markets loose leaf chewing tobacco products.

