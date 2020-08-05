Twin River Worldwide Holdings Inc (NYSE:TRWH) Short Interest Update

Twin River Worldwide Holdings Inc (NYSE:TRWH) was the target of a large decline in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 553,100 shares, a decline of 6.6% from the June 30th total of 592,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 269,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days. Approximately 1.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on TRWH shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Twin River Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Twin River Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Twin River Worldwide from $36.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their price target on Twin River Worldwide from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Twin River Worldwide presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.75.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Twin River Worldwide in the first quarter worth $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Twin River Worldwide by 394.8% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 2,649 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Twin River Worldwide by 96.1% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 2,818 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Twin River Worldwide in the 1st quarter valued at $213,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Twin River Worldwide by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 2,996 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.61% of the company’s stock.

Twin River Worldwide stock opened at $22.60 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $669.16 million, a P/E ratio of 31.39 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a current ratio of 5.10, a quick ratio of 5.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $21.67 and a 200-day moving average of $20.22. Twin River Worldwide has a 52 week low of $7.22 and a 52 week high of $30.45.

Twin River Worldwide (NYSE:TRWH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $109.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.10 million. Twin River Worldwide had a net margin of 5.60% and a return on equity of 16.64%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Twin River Worldwide will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

