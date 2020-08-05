UBS AG FI Enhanced Europe 50 ETN (NYSEARCA:FIEE) Trading Down 0.1%

UBS AG FI Enhanced Europe 50 ETN (NYSEARCA:FIEE) fell 0.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $132.92 and last traded at $133.71, 141 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 83% from the average session volume of 844 shares. The stock had previously closed at $133.89.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $129.22 and a 200-day moving average of $128.85.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in UBS AG FI Enhanced Europe 50 ETN stock. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in UBS AG FI Enhanced Europe 50 ETN (NYSEARCA:FIEE) by 163.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,008 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,788 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC owned 12.67% of UBS AG FI Enhanced Europe 50 ETN worth $1,830,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

See Also: Range Trading

Receive News & Ratings for UBS AG FI Enhanced Europe 50 ETN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UBS AG FI Enhanced Europe 50 ETN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.