UBS Group Reiterates “€155.00” Price Target for Hannover Re (FRA:HNR1)

Hannover Re (FRA:HNR1) has been assigned a €155.00 ($174.16) price target by UBS Group in a research report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 7.19% from the stock’s current price.

HNR1 has been the topic of several other research reports. HSBC set a €139.00 ($156.18) price objective on shares of Hannover Re and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Barclays set a €126.20 ($141.80) price objective on shares of Hannover Re and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Hannover Re in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €137.00 ($153.93) price objective on shares of Hannover Re and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €130.00 ($146.07) price objective on shares of Hannover Re and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €141.35 ($158.82).

FRA HNR1 opened at €144.60 ($162.47) on Monday. Hannover Re has a fifty-two week low of €94.75 ($106.46) and a fifty-two week high of €116.37 ($130.75). The firm’s fifty day moving average price is €153.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €152.72.

About Hannover Re

Hannover Rück SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance products and services worldwide. It operates through Property & Casualty Reinsurance, and Life & Health Reinsurance segments. The Property & Casualty Reinsurance segment offers specialty lines comprising marine, aviation, facultative, credit, surety, and political risks reinsurance products; and treaty, catastrophe XL, and structured reinsurance, as well as insurance-linked securities.

