Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ) Rating Lowered to Sell at ValuEngine

Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ) was downgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Umpqua in a report on Friday, June 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson decreased their price target on Umpqua from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Umpqua from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 6th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Umpqua in a research note on Sunday, June 14th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Umpqua from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Umpqua has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.57.

Shares of UMPQ opened at $10.80 on Monday. Umpqua has a twelve month low of $8.88 and a twelve month high of $18.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a PE ratio of 12.41 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.09. Umpqua had a return on equity of 5.65% and a net margin of 13.68%. The company had revenue of $327.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $306.55 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Umpqua will post 0.7 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its stake in Umpqua by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 3,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Umpqua by 771.3% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 5,045 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 4,466 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in Umpqua by 32.7% in the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 6,772 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 1,668 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP lifted its stake in Umpqua by 499,050.0% in the 1st quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 9,983 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 9,981 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametrica Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Umpqua in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $113,000. 84.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Umpqua Company Profile

Umpqua Holdings Corporation operates as the holding company of Umpqua Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and retail brokerage services. It operates through four segments: Wholesale Bank, Wealth Management, Retail Bank, and Home Lending. The company offers deposit products, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing checking and savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

