Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) Stock Rating Upgraded by Susquehanna Bancshares

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) was upgraded by investment analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm presently has a $9.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $4.00. Susquehanna Bancshares’ price target indicates a potential downside of 9.37% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Under Armour from $23.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on Under Armour from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday. TheStreet cut Under Armour from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Citigroup cut their price target on Under Armour from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Under Armour from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.24.

Shares of NYSE:UAA opened at $9.93 on Monday. Under Armour has a one year low of $7.15 and a one year high of $21.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.62 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.91.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $707.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $538.23 million. Under Armour had a negative return on equity of 8.08% and a negative net margin of 15.21%. The company’s revenue was down 40.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.04) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Under Armour will post -0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Under Armour in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in Under Armour by 113.1% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 4,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 2,150 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its position in shares of Under Armour by 40.1% in the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 6,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,857 shares during the last quarter. Capital Square LLC bought a new position in Under Armour during the 1st quarter worth $67,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC raised its position in Under Armour by 35.2% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 9,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 2,574 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.50% of the company’s stock.

About Under Armour

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth primarily in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose types to be worn in hot and cold.

