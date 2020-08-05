United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI) Rating Lowered to Sell at ValuEngine

United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on United Bankshares in a report on Thursday, July 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised United Bankshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on United Bankshares from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Raymond James downgraded United Bankshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded United Bankshares from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, June 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.70.

Get United Bankshares alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ UBSI opened at $26.47 on Monday. United Bankshares has a 1-year low of $19.67 and a 1-year high of $40.70. The business has a 50-day moving average of $26.87 and a 200-day moving average of $28.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.55 and a beta of 1.38.

United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $258.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $222.93 million. United Bankshares had a return on equity of 6.35% and a net margin of 23.18%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that United Bankshares will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other United Bankshares news, insider Craige L. Smith sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.60, for a total transaction of $251,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 21,921 shares in the company, valued at $648,861.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of United Bankshares by 213.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 3,664 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Bankshares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $243,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of United Bankshares by 81.0% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 35,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,372,000 after purchasing an additional 15,875 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of United Bankshares by 116.0% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 23,936 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $925,000 after purchasing an additional 12,855 shares during the period. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of United Bankshares by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 11,876 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $461,000 after purchasing an additional 1,423 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.00% of the company’s stock.

About United Bankshares

United Bankshares, Inc, a financial holding company, primarily provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The company accepts checking, savings, and time and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; and demand deposits, statement and special savings, and NOW accounts.

Featured Story: What is an inverted yield curve?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for United Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.