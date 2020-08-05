United States Cellular Corp (NYSE:USM) Short Interest Update

United States Cellular Corp (NYSE:USM) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 820,900 shares, an increase of 5.7% from the June 30th total of 776,600 shares. Approximately 5.7% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 160,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.1 days.

NYSE:USM opened at $29.96 on Wednesday. United States Cellular has a 1 year low of $23.91 and a 1 year high of $40.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.38 and a beta of 0.58. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $30.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.35.

Get United States Cellular alerts:

In other news, CEO Kenneth R. Meyers sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.17, for a total transaction of $1,366,800.00. Also, CEO Kenneth R. Meyers sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.39, for a total value of $2,003,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 98,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,291,085.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 115,161 shares of company stock valued at $3,872,484. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in United States Cellular by 112.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 70,227 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,545,000 after acquiring an additional 37,202 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in United States Cellular by 9.0% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 16,048 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $470,000 after acquiring an additional 1,329 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC acquired a new position in United States Cellular in the first quarter valued at about $641,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in United States Cellular by 4.5% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 96,762 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,919,000 after acquiring an additional 4,183 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in United States Cellular by 270.1% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 44,409 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,301,000 after acquiring an additional 32,409 shares during the period. 16.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on USM shares. reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of United States Cellular in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. B. Riley dropped their price objective on United States Cellular from $42.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on United States Cellular from $57.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on United States Cellular from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.83.

About United States Cellular

United States Cellular Corporation provides wireless telecommunications services in the United States. The company offers postpaid and prepaid service plans with voice, messaging, and data usage option services; and smartphone messaging, data, and Internet services, which allow the customer to access the Web and social network sites, e-mail, text, picture, and video messaging, as well as to utilize GPS navigation, and browse and download various applications.

Featured Story: Closed-End Mutual Funds

Receive News & Ratings for United States Cellular Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United States Cellular and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.