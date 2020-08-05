Univest Financial (NASDAQ:UVSP) Rating Lowered to Sell at ValuEngine

Univest Financial (NASDAQ:UVSP) was downgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

UVSP has been the subject of several other reports. BidaskClub cut Univest Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, June 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Univest Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Univest Financial from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Stephens initiated coverage on Univest Financial in a report on Monday, June 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.33.

UVSP opened at $15.46 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $451.85 million, a P/E ratio of 12.57 and a beta of 0.97. Univest Financial has a 12 month low of $13.20 and a 12 month high of $27.54.

Univest Financial (NASDAQ:UVSP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $61.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.02 million. Univest Financial had a net margin of 12.95% and a return on equity of 5.56%. Research analysts anticipate that Univest Financial will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Suzanne Keenan acquired 4,800 shares of Univest Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.41 per share, with a total value of $73,968.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 6,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $94,001. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Univest Financial by 3.3% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 23,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in Univest Financial by 1.4% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 56,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $928,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Univest Financial during the fourth quarter worth $6,588,000. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC increased its position in Univest Financial by 6.1% during the second quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC now owns 21,964 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $354,000 after buying an additional 1,270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Univest Financial by 0.4% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 370,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,041,000 after buying an additional 1,384 shares in the last quarter. 68.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Univest Corporation of Pennsylvania offers banking products and services. The bank offers demand deposits and interest and non-interest bearing time and savings deposits. It's deposits include jumbo deposits and retail time deposits. It provides commercial and industrial loans, consumer loans, commercial real estate loans, and other loans and leases.

