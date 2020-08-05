US Ecology (ECOL) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

US Ecology (NASDAQ:ECOL) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 6th. Analysts expect US Ecology to post earnings of ($0.05) per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

US Ecology (NASDAQ:ECOL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The business services provider reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.02. US Ecology had a negative net margin of 34.33% and a positive return on equity of 7.43%. The firm had revenue of $240.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $227.41 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.22 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 83.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect US Ecology to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

ECOL opened at $35.66 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $33.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.44. US Ecology has a 1-year low of $24.94 and a 1-year high of $67.24. The company has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.27 and a beta of 0.95.

In other news, Director Katina Dorton acquired 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $33.67 per share, with a total value of $37,037.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 4,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $137,036.90. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on ECOL shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of US Ecology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of US Ecology from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of US Ecology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, July 31st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of US Ecology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of US Ecology from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.00.

About US Ecology

US Ecology, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides environmental services to commercial and government entities in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through two segments, Environmental Services, and Field & Industrial Services. The Environmental Services segment offers hazardous material management services, including transportation, recycling, treatment, and disposal of hazardous, non-hazardous, and radioactive waste at its landfill, wastewater, deep-well injection, and other treatment facilities.

