USAA Core Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UITB) Trading 0.3% Higher

USAA Core Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UITB) shares traded up 0.3% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $54.87 and last traded at $54.85, 2,476 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 91% from the average session volume of 26,894 shares. The stock had previously closed at $54.67.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.80.

Recommended Story: Should you buy a closed-end mutual fund?

Receive News & Ratings for USAA Core Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for USAA Core Intermediate-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.