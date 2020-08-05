Uxin Ltd (NASDAQ:UXIN) Short Interest Down 5.7% in July

Uxin Ltd (NASDAQ:UXIN) saw a large decrease in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,140,000 shares, a decrease of 5.7% from the June 30th total of 2,270,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,150,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days. Approximately 0.9% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Shares of UXIN opened at $1.25 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $369.87 million, a P/E ratio of -1.34 and a beta of -0.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.11. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.68. Uxin has a twelve month low of $1.16 and a twelve month high of $3.80.

Get Uxin alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on UXIN. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Uxin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. BidaskClub cut shares of Uxin from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Uxin in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Uxin in the 1st quarter worth $53,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Uxin in the 4th quarter worth $104,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Uxin by 36.3% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 79,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 21,107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Uxin by 29.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 133,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 30,323 shares in the last quarter. 24.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Uxin Company Profile

Uxin Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates an used car e-commerce platform in China. It operates Uxin Used Car, an application that provides consumers with customized car recommendation, financing, title transfer, delivery, insurance referral, warranty and other related services; and Uxin Auction, an application that helps business buyers to source vehicles through online auctions.

See Also: What is the LIBOR?



Receive News & Ratings for Uxin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uxin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.