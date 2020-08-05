Valterra Resource (CVE:VQA) Shares Up 13.6%

Valterra Resource Corp (CVE:VQA) shares shot up 13.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.14 and last traded at C$0.13, 59,000 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 20% from the average session volume of 48,979 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.11.

The company has a market cap of $422,000.00 and a PE ratio of -0.95. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.09 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.59.

Valterra Resource Company Profile (CVE:VQA)

Valterra Resource Corporation, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of natural resource properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, and porphyry deposits. The company has a 100% interest in the Swift Katie property consisting of 19 contiguous MTO mineral claims covering approximately 83 square kilometers located near Salmo, British Columbia.

