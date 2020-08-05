ValuEngine Downgrades DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) to Strong Sell

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) was downgraded by ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note issued on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

DXC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on DXC Technology from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 29th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on DXC Technology from $42.00 to $16.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered DXC Technology from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised DXC Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on DXC Technology from $31.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. DXC Technology presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.86.

DXC opened at $18.24 on Monday. DXC Technology has a one year low of $7.90 and a one year high of $52.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.34 and its 200-day moving average is $19.60. The company has a market capitalization of $4.61 billion, a PE ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 2.35.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.23. DXC Technology had a positive return on equity of 16.91% and a negative net margin of 27.42%. The company had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.19 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that DXC Technology will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Arnhold LLC grew its stake in DXC Technology by 17.3% in the second quarter. Arnhold LLC now owns 621,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,247,000 after purchasing an additional 91,372 shares in the last quarter. Brooktree Capital Management grew its stake in DXC Technology by 35.7% in the second quarter. Brooktree Capital Management now owns 196,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,236,000 after purchasing an additional 51,570 shares in the last quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in DXC Technology in the second quarter valued at about $293,000. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC purchased a new position in DXC Technology in the second quarter valued at about $178,000. Finally, Leap Investments LP purchased a new position in DXC Technology in the second quarter valued at about $530,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.64% of the company’s stock.

About DXC Technology

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through three segments: Global Business Services (GBS), Global Infrastructure Services (GIS), and United States Public Sector (USPS).

