ValuEngine Downgrades Fang (NYSE:SFUN) to Hold

Fang (NYSE:SFUN) was downgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fang from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 6th.

Shares of NYSE:SFUN opened at $14.15 on Monday. Fang has a 52 week low of $8.10 and a 52 week high of $35.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company has a market capitalization of $126.50 million, a PE ratio of -2.21 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.08.

Fang (NYSE:SFUN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 4th. The information services provider reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter. Fang had a negative net margin of 27.11% and a negative return on equity of 11.21%. The firm had revenue of $38.27 million during the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Fang will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SFUN. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Fang during the fourth quarter worth about $190,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Fang by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,654,029 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,730,000 after buying an additional 32,623 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Fang by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,552,803 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,441,000 after buying an additional 30,214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in Fang by 9.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,658 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 2,325 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Fang Company Profile

Fang Holdings Limited operates a real estate Internet portal in the People's Republic of China. The company's portal offers listing, marketing, e-commerce, financial, and other value-added services. It supports active online communities and networks of users seeking information on, and services for, the real estate and home-related sectors.

