ValuEngine Downgrades PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) to Strong Sell

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) was downgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on PACW. JMP Securities dropped their target price on shares of PacWest Bancorp from $38.00 to $23.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of PacWest Bancorp from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PacWest Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. TheStreet cut shares of PacWest Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of PacWest Bancorp from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.50.

Shares of PACW opened at $18.28 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.82 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $18.78 and a 200 day moving average of $23.18. PacWest Bancorp has a twelve month low of $13.84 and a twelve month high of $40.14.

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.10). PacWest Bancorp had a negative net margin of 90.52% and a positive return on equity of 7.15%. The firm had revenue of $295.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $277.27 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.92 EPS. PacWest Bancorp’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that PacWest Bancorp will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PACW. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PacWest Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth $3,565,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 23.4% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 153,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,870,000 after acquiring an additional 29,062 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc purchased a new position in shares of PacWest Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $1,064,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 203,956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,805,000 after acquiring an additional 8,027 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,490,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,036,000 after purchasing an additional 82,285 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.75% of the company’s stock.

About PacWest Bancorp

PacWest Bancorp operates as the holding company for Pacific Western Bank, a state chartered bank that provides commercial banking products and services. The company accepts demand, money market, and time deposits. It also provides real estate loans to professional developers and real estate investors for the acquisition, refinancing, and construction of commercial real estate properties; small business administration loans; asset-based loans for working capital needs; venture capital loans to support the start-up operations of entrepreneurial companies; and equipment-secured loans and leases.

