ValuEngine Downgrades Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) to Hold

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) was downgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

SU has been the topic of a number of other research reports. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Suncor Energy from $24.50 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Suncor Energy in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. TheStreet cut shares of Suncor Energy from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Suncor Energy in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Suncor Energy in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.11.

SU stock opened at $16.09 on Monday. Suncor Energy has a 12 month low of $9.60 and a 12 month high of $34.56. The firm has a market cap of $24.51 billion, a PE ratio of -6.07 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.98) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.54). Suncor Energy had a negative net margin of 17.17% and a positive return on equity of 0.44%. The firm had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.07 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Suncor Energy will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SU. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 85.4% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 217,142 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $7,117,000 after purchasing an additional 100,048 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Suncor Energy by 2.2% during the first quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,104,125 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $33,457,000 after buying an additional 45,110 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Suncor Energy during the first quarter worth $79,000. Manning & Napier Group LLC increased its holdings in Suncor Energy by 40.1% during the first quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 156,448 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,471,000 after buying an additional 44,810 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gateway Investment Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Suncor Energy by 142.4% during the first quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 44,084 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $697,000 after buying an additional 25,894 shares during the last quarter. 66.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, and markets crude oil and natural gas in Canada and internationally; transports and refines crude oil; markets petroleum and petrochemical products primarily in Canada.

