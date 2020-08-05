ValuEngine Downgrades UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF) to Sell

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF) was downgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

UMBF has been the topic of several other reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of UMB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of UMB Financial from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.67.

NASDAQ UMBF opened at $49.28 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The company’s fifty day moving average is $48.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.04. UMB Financial has a 52-week low of $39.47 and a 52-week high of $70.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.93, a P/E/G ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 1.01.

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The bank reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.96. UMB Financial had a net margin of 14.62% and a return on equity of 7.22%. The business had revenue of $298.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $282.63 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.17 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that UMB Financial will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Ram Shankar purchased 782 shares of UMB Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, May 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $47.01 per share, for a total transaction of $36,761.82. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 10.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UMBF. Royal Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in UMB Financial in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of UMB Financial in the first quarter worth about $46,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of UMB Financial in the first quarter worth about $130,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of UMB Financial by 19.1% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,479 shares of the bank’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 558 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of UMB Financial by 16.2% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 4,300 shares of the bank’s stock worth $199,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.61% of the company’s stock.

UMB Financial Company Profile

UMB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the UMB Bank that provides various banking and other financial services. It operates through four segments: Commercial Banking, Institutional Banking, Personal Banking, and Healthcare Services. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial loans, commercial credit cards, letters of credit, loan syndication services, consultative services, and various financial options; capital markets services, including asset-based financing, asset securitization, equity and mezzanine financing, factoring, and private and public placement of senior debt, as well as merger and acquisition consulting; and depository, account reconciliation, electronic fund transfer, controlled disbursements, lockbox, and remote deposit capture services.

