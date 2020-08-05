ValuEngine Downgrades ViaSat (NASDAQ:VSAT) to Hold

ViaSat (NASDAQ:VSAT) was downgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on ViaSat from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of ViaSat from $82.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of ViaSat in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Barclays raised shares of ViaSat from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $76.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on shares of ViaSat from $80.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. ViaSat presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:VSAT opened at $38.34 on Monday. ViaSat has a one year low of $25.10 and a one year high of $82.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $38.08 and a 200-day moving average of $45.85. The company has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a PE ratio of -3,830.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.43 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.73.

ViaSat (NASDAQ:VSAT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 26th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.09. ViaSat had a negative return on equity of 0.01% and a negative net margin of 0.01%. The company had revenue of $591.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $586.38 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that ViaSat will post 0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Fpr Partners Llc sold 96,692 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.27, for a total value of $3,700,402.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Baupost Group Llc/Ma purchased 2,556,891 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $39.11 per share, for a total transaction of $100,000,007.01. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VSAT. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in ViaSat by 25.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 100,072 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $7,325,000 after buying an additional 20,407 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in ViaSat by 105.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 107,805 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $3,872,000 after buying an additional 55,435 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in ViaSat by 49.7% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 32,010 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,151,000 after buying an additional 10,627 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC increased its position in ViaSat by 110.3% during the first quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC now owns 31,775 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,141,000 after buying an additional 16,667 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in ViaSat by 2.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,391,150 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $49,970,000 after buying an additional 36,381 shares during the last quarter. 87.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ViaSat

Viasat, Inc provides broadband and communications products and services worldwide. The company's Satellite Services segment offers satellite-based fixed broadband services, including broadband Internet access and voice over Internet protocol services to consumers and businesses; in-flight Internet and aviation software services to commercial airlines; and mobile broadband services comprising network management and high-speed Internet connectivity services for customers using airborne, maritime, and ground mobile satellite systems.

