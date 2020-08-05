ValuEngine Upgrades Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH) to Buy

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH) was upgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on DCPH. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price target (up from $80.00) on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Nomura lowered shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $84.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.31.

Shares of NASDAQ DCPH opened at $48.53 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 15.61 and a current ratio of 15.61. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $19.88 and a 12 month high of $71.11. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.55.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported ($1.20) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.34) by $0.14. As a group, analysts predict that Deciphera Pharmaceuticals will post -5.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Patricia L. Allen sold 5,635 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.90, for a total value of $314,996.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $355,803.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Thomas Patrick Kelly sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.19, for a total transaction of $662,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,050,817.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 123,330 shares of company stock worth $6,904,211. 3.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 32.1% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 124,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,143,000 after purchasing an additional 30,346 shares in the last quarter. AXA purchased a new position in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,810,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,484,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 8.9% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 45,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,856,000 after purchasing an additional 3,691 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 56.9% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares in the last quarter. 71.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs to enhance the lives of cancer patients by addressing key mechanisms of drug resistance that limit the rate and durability of response of various cancer therapies. The company's lead drug candidate is DCC-2618, which is in Phase III trial for the treatment of gastrointestinal stromal tumors; and that is in Phase I trial for treating advanced systemic mastocytosis, gliomas, melanoma, NSCLC/germ cell/penile, and soft tissue sarcomas.

