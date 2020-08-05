ValuEngine Upgrades United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) to Sell

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) was upgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of United Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of United Therapeutics from $129.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. TheStreet downgraded shares of United Therapeutics from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of United Therapeutics from $85.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of United Therapeutics from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $141.67.

Shares of NASDAQ UTHR opened at $114.09 on Monday. United Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $75.58 and a 1-year high of $127.79. The company has a market cap of $5.07 billion, a PE ratio of 11.71 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 7.43, a quick ratio of 7.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a 50-day moving average of $117.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $106.96.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The biotechnology company reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.41. United Therapeutics had a net margin of 30.04% and a return on equity of 14.90%. The company had revenue of $362.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $339.97 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.63 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that United Therapeutics will post 10.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Raymond Dwek sold 4,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.81, for a total transaction of $537,326.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,600 shares in the company, valued at $537,326. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Martine A. Rothblatt sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.91, for a total transaction of $1,159,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 10,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,175,327.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 239,110 shares of company stock valued at $28,491,296. Corporate insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 696.2% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 207 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of United Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 139.6% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 321 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in shares of United Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of United Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Institutional investors own 97.99% of the company’s stock.

United Therapeutics Company Profile

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases primarily in the United States and Europe. The company's commercial therapies include Remodulin, an infused formulation of the prostacyclin analogue treprostinil for subcutaneous and intravenous administration to diminish symptoms associated with exercise in pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) patients; Tyvaso, an inhaled formulation of treprostinil to enhace the exercise ability in PAH patients; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil to enhance the exercise capacity in PAH patients; Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients; and Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating neuroblastoma.

