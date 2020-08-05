ValuEngine Upgrades VOXX International (NASDAQ:VOXX) to “Hold”

VOXX International (NASDAQ:VOXX) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded VOXX International from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th.

VOXX International stock opened at $6.87 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 1.70. VOXX International has a 12 month low of $1.82 and a 12 month high of $7.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $164.32 million, a PE ratio of -4.98 and a beta of 1.80. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.62.

VOXX International (NASDAQ:VOXX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 15th. The auto parts company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter. VOXX International had a negative return on equity of 3.55% and a negative net margin of 8.99%. The firm had revenue of $101.08 million during the quarter.

In other news, major shareholder Beat Kahli purchased 128,762 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.84 per share, for a total transaction of $751,970.08. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have purchased 453,762 shares of company stock valued at $2,528,720 over the last quarter. 19.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in VOXX International by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 228,989 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $652,000 after buying an additional 36,349 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in VOXX International by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 516,122 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,261,000 after buying an additional 64,079 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in VOXX International in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in VOXX International by 108.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 24,126 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 12,526 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in VOXX International by 44.6% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 35,703 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 11,011 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.91% of the company’s stock.

VOXX International Company Profile

VOXX International Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes automotive, audio, and consumer accessories worldwide. Its Automotive segment offers rear-seat entertainment devices, satellite radio products, automotive security and remote start systems, mobile multimedia devices, aftermarket/OE-styled radios, car link-smartphone telematics applications, collision avoidance systems, and location-based services.

