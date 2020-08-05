VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ) Shares Sold by Creative Planning

Creative Planning lessened its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ) by 48.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,496 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,179 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF were worth $223,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Clean Yield Group increased its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF by 136.7% during the first quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 1,515 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 875 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF by 1,559.8% during the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,610 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,513 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:GDXJ opened at $63.17 on Wednesday. VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF has a 1-year low of $19.52 and a 1-year high of $63.31. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $52.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.62.

VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF Profile

Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, before fees and expenses, the price and yield performance of the Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners Index (the Index). The Index provides exposure to a global universe of publicly traded small- and medium-capitalization companies that generate at least 50% of their revenues from gold and/or silver mining, hold real property that has the potential to produce at least 50% of the Company’s revenue from gold or silver mining when developed, or primarily invest in gold or silver.

