VanEck Vectors Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF (NYSEARCA:REMX) Trading Up 2.3%

VanEck Vectors Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF (NYSEARCA:REMX) was up 2.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $41.93 and last traded at $41.89, approximately 364,926 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 463% from the average daily volume of 64,857 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.93.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.21.

