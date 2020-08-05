Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) was upgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research firms have also commented on VRNS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Varonis Systems in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Varonis Systems from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Varonis Systems in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $91.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Varonis Systems from $85.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Varonis Systems from $96.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.89.

VRNS opened at $116.42 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $98.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Varonis Systems has a twelve month low of $48.95 and a twelve month high of $120.00. The company has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.56 and a beta of 1.15.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.20. Varonis Systems had a negative net margin of 34.74% and a negative return on equity of 93.70%. The company had revenue of $66.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.89 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.30) earnings per share. Varonis Systems’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Varonis Systems will post -2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP David Bass sold 47,500 shares of Varonis Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.08, for a total value of $4,706,300.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 172,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,069,007. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Gili Iohan sold 10,000 shares of Varonis Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,273 shares in the company, valued at $2,427,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 101,748 shares of company stock valued at $10,029,973. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Aigen Investment Management LP increased its stake in shares of Varonis Systems by 13,466.7% in the first quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 407 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 404 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Varonis Systems in the second quarter worth $54,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Varonis Systems in the second quarter worth $71,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Varonis Systems in the first quarter worth $131,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Varonis Systems in the first quarter worth $183,000. 97.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Varonis Systems Company Profile

Varonis Systems, Inc provides software products and services that allow enterprises to manage, analyze, and secure enterprise data. Its software allows enterprises to protect data stored on premises and in the cloud, including sensitive files and emails; confidential customer, and patient and employee data; financial records; strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property.

