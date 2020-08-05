Vectrus Inc (NYSE:VEC) Short Interest Update

Vectrus Inc (NYSE:VEC) saw a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 300,900 shares, a growth of 5.7% from the June 30th total of 284,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 85,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.5 days. Approximately 2.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Several brokerages have commented on VEC. ValuEngine lowered shares of Vectrus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 20th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Vectrus in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vectrus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 6th. Finally, Noble Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective on shares of Vectrus in a research report on Friday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.50.

In other Vectrus news, CEO Charles Prow sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.75, for a total transaction of $223,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 37,519 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,091,684.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VEC. FMR LLC raised its stake in Vectrus by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 203,071 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,400,000 after purchasing an additional 35,248 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in Vectrus by 2,486.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,474 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,417 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Vectrus by 29.8% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 15,277 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $783,000 after purchasing an additional 3,504 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Vectrus by 70.0% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 37,605 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,928,000 after purchasing an additional 15,487 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new position in Vectrus in the 4th quarter valued at about $226,000. 91.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vectrus stock opened at $46.43 on Wednesday. Vectrus has a 52 week low of $28.90 and a 52 week high of $59.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $537.31 million, a PE ratio of 14.93 and a beta of 1.58.

Vectrus (NYSE:VEC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 12th. The business services provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.74. Vectrus had a net margin of 2.58% and a return on equity of 15.04%. The business had revenue of $351.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $331.84 million. On average, research analysts expect that Vectrus will post 3.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vectrus, Inc provides facility and logistics, and information technology and network communication services to the U.S. government worldwide. The company offers facility and logistics services, such as airfield management, ammunition management, civil engineering, communications, emergency services, life support activities, public works, security, transportation operations, warehouse management and distribution, and equipment maintenance, repair, and services for U.S.

