Veritone (NASDAQ:VERI) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

Veritone (NASDAQ:VERI) was upgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on VERI. BidaskClub cut shares of Veritone from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Northland Securities started coverage on shares of Veritone in a research note on Friday, July 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Roth Capital upped their price target on shares of Veritone from $7.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Craig Hallum cut shares of Veritone from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $6.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Veritone from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.79.

Get Veritone alerts:

NASDAQ:VERI opened at $12.49 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $13.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.81. The company has a market capitalization of $335.50 million, a PE ratio of -4.96 and a beta of 2.55. Veritone has a 1-year low of $1.22 and a 1-year high of $19.67.

Veritone (NASDAQ:VERI) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $11.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.64 million. Veritone had a negative net margin of 118.27% and a negative return on equity of 119.92%. As a group, analysts expect that Veritone will post -1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, President Ryan Steelberg bought 14,695 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.53 per share, for a total transaction of $198,823.35. Following the purchase, the president now owns 212,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,876,924.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Richard H. Taketa bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.10 per share, for a total transaction of $40,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 19,369 shares in the company, valued at approximately $156,888.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 48,276 shares of company stock worth $556,037 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 25.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Veritone by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 377,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $880,000 after purchasing an additional 16,162 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Veritone by 43.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 61,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 18,718 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Veritone by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 35,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 3,673 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Veritone by 180.4% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 19,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 12,630 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Veritone by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 19,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.59% of the company’s stock.

About Veritone

Veritone, Inc provides artificial intelligence (AI) and computing solutions in the United States and the United Kingdom. It develops and operates aiWARE platform, an AI operating system that unlocks the power of cognitive computing to transform audio, video, and other unstructured data, as well as analyzes it in conjunction with structured data in an orchestrated and automated manner to generate actionable intelligence.

Featured Story: Trading on Margin

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Veritone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veritone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.