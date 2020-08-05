ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) Rating Lowered to Strong Sell at ValuEngine

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) was downgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note issued on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on VIAC. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of ViacomCBS from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of ViacomCBS from $20.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Bank of America downgraded shares of ViacomCBS from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Macquarie upped their price target on shares of ViacomCBS from $18.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of ViacomCBS in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. ViacomCBS presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.83.

Get ViacomCBS alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:VIAC opened at $26.55 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $24.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. ViacomCBS has a 12-month low of $10.10 and a 12-month high of $51.06. The company has a market cap of $16.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.89.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.18. ViacomCBS had a net margin of 4.93% and a return on equity of 22.83%. The company had revenue of $6.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.57 billion. ViacomCBS’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that ViacomCBS will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Linda M. Griego sold 18,075 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.49, for a total value of $514,956.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIAC. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ViacomCBS in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in ViacomCBS during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in ViacomCBS during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC bought a new position in ViacomCBS during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in ViacomCBS during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.10% of the company’s stock.

About ViacomCBS

ViacomCBS Inc operates as a mass media company worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; produces, acquires, and/or distributes programming, including series, specials, news, and public affairs; operates online content networks for information and entertainment; produces theatrical films; and digital streaming services.

Featured Story: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for ViacomCBS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ViacomCBS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.