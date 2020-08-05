Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) Short Interest Down 6.1% in July

Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,250,000 shares, a decrease of 6.1% from the June 30th total of 13,050,000 shares. Currently, 0.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 9,240,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.

In related news, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.05, for a total transaction of $10,459,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,272,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $279,692,157.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kathryn J. Mclay sold 7,324 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.00, for a total value of $922,824.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,492,276. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 262,324 shares of company stock valued at $32,141,624 over the last quarter. 50.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Get Walmart alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WMT. Sofos Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Walmart by 581.4% during the 1st quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 1,206 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,029 shares during the period. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Walmart by 75.6% during the 1st quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 230 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Walmart by 640.6% during the 2nd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 237 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walmart during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Bainco International Investors purchased a new position in shares of Walmart during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. 29.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of WMT stock opened at $131.64 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $125.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $121.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.27. Walmart has a 1 year low of $102.00 and a 1 year high of $134.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $373.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.03, a PEG ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 0.31.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 19th. The retailer reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.06. Walmart had a net margin of 2.81% and a return on equity of 18.33%. The business had revenue of $134.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.13 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Walmart will post 4.93 EPS for the current year.

WMT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Gordon Haskett lowered Walmart from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James raised their target price on Walmart from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $141.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $145.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.18.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Featured Article: How can investors find ex-dividend dates?

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.