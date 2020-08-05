Watsco Inc (NYSE:WSO) Shares Bought by Creative Planning

Creative Planning boosted its holdings in shares of Watsco Inc (NYSE:WSO) by 8.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,445 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 109 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Watsco were worth $257,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in WSO. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Watsco by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 7,132 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,285,000 after buying an additional 994 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in Watsco by 24.6% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,686 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Watsco in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $81,931,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Watsco by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 255,841 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $46,090,000 after purchasing an additional 27,227 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Watsco by 23.7% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 11,851 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,134,000 after purchasing an additional 2,272 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on WSO shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Watsco from $146.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Watsco from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Watsco from $170.00 to $168.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Watsco from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $260.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Watsco in a research note on Monday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Watsco currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $183.83.

Shares of WSO stock opened at $233.39 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.12 billion, a PE ratio of 38.26 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $194.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $172.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Watsco Inc has a twelve month low of $132.97 and a twelve month high of $238.78.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The construction company reported $2.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. Watsco had a net margin of 4.77% and a return on equity of 13.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.40 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Watsco Inc will post 6.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 16th were paid a $1.775 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 15th. This represents a $7.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 109.23%.

Watsco Profile

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes air conditioning, heating, and refrigeration equipment; and related parts and supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. It offers residential ducted and ductless air conditioners; gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

