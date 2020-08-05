Wayfair (NYSE:W) Upgraded at ValuEngine

Wayfair (NYSE:W) was upgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on W. Oppenheimer began coverage on Wayfair in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. Loop Capital raised Wayfair from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $35.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Wayfair from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $89.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on shares of Wayfair from $163.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Wayfair from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, May 15th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Wayfair currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $164.33.

Get Wayfair alerts:

Shares of Wayfair stock opened at $290.85 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.29 and a beta of 3.44. Wayfair has a twelve month low of $21.70 and a twelve month high of $294.88. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $220.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $133.73.

Wayfair (NYSE:W) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported ($2.30) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.60) by $0.30. The business had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.31 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.62) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Wayfair will post -6.14 EPS for the current year.

In other Wayfair news, insider Edmond Macri sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.24, for a total transaction of $57,672.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,085,579.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Thomas Netzer sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 13,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,443,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 52,478 shares of company stock valued at $11,133,459 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 30.86% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of W. Spruce House Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Wayfair by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Spruce House Investment Management LLC now owns 7,250,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,440,000 after purchasing an additional 250,000 shares during the period. Prescott General Partners LLC increased its holdings in Wayfair by 31.9% in the first quarter. Prescott General Partners LLC now owns 4,639,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,914,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122,496 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in Wayfair by 42.4% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,255,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,948,000 after buying an additional 969,834 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Wayfair by 92.7% during the 1st quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 1,295,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,237,000 after buying an additional 623,098 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Hill Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Wayfair during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,329,000. 88.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Wayfair

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It provides approximately 14 million products for the home sector under various brands. The company offers selection of furniture, décor, decorative accents, housewares, seasonal décor, and other home goods through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, and Perigold.

Further Reading: Is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) still relevant?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Wayfair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wayfair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.