Wendys Co (NASDAQ:WEN) Shares Sold by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio lowered its position in Wendys Co (NASDAQ:WEN) by 40.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 33,289 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 22,914 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Wendys were worth $725,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Melvin Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Wendys in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $81,840,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Wendys in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,163,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Wendys by 32.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,676,518 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $54,708,000 after buying an additional 895,346 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in Wendys in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $11,802,000. Finally, MIK Capital LP purchased a new stake in Wendys in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $10,790,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ WEN opened at $23.81 on Wednesday. Wendys Co has a 12-month low of $6.82 and a 12-month high of $24.04. The company has a market cap of $5.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.69, a P/E/G ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $22.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.19.

Wendys (NASDAQ:WEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The restaurant operator reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.01). Wendys had a net margin of 7.01% and a return on equity of 22.37%. The company had revenue of $404.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $413.02 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Wendys Co will post 0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WEN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Wendys from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Stephens increased their price target on Wendys from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Evercore ISI raised Wendys from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Wendys from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Wendys from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.58.

In other news, insider Abigail E. Pringle sold 20,319 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.93, for a total transaction of $425,276.67. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 136,307 shares in the company, valued at $2,852,905.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Todd Allan Penegor sold 300,054 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.23, for a total value of $6,370,146.42. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 844,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,939,180.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 558,661 shares of company stock valued at $11,816,556. 20.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wendys Company Profile

The Wendy's Company, together its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches. As of December 30, 2018, its restaurant system included 6,711 franchise restaurants, which comprise 353 owned and operated restaurants worldwide.

