Wescan Goldfields (CVE:WGF) Shares Down 36.4%

Wescan Goldfields Inc. (CVE:WGF)’s share price dropped 36.4% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.07 and last traded at C$0.07, approximately 76,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 66% from the average daily volume of 45,915 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.11.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.06. The company has a market capitalization of $2.71 million and a PE ratio of -35.00.

About Wescan Goldfields (CVE:WGF)

Wescan Goldfields Inc acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties in Canada. It holds 100% interests in the Jojay gold property comprising 5 claim blocks covering an area of 1,496 hectares; the Munro Lake gold property covering an area of 2,489 hectares; and the Fork Lake/Jasper/Tamar gold property covering an area of 6,513 hectares located to the northeast of La Ronge, Saskatchewan.

