Woodward, Inc.Common Stock (WWD) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Woodward, Inc.Common Stock (NASDAQ:WWD) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.34 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Woodward, Inc.Common Stock (NASDAQ:WWD) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The technology company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.53. The company had revenue of $720.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $692.41 million. Woodward, Inc.Common Stock had a return on equity of 18.93% and a net margin of 9.48%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.40 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Woodward, Inc.Common Stock to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Woodward, Inc.Common Stock stock opened at $74.71 on Wednesday. Woodward, Inc.Common Stock has a 12-month low of $46.51 and a 12-month high of $129.06. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.49.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 17th will be given a dividend of $0.0813 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 14th. This represents a $0.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%. This is a positive change from Woodward, Inc.Common Stock’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Woodward, Inc.Common Stock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.56%.

In other Woodward, Inc.Common Stock news, Director Paul Donovan sold 7,634 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.73, for a total value of $562,854.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on WWD shares. Barclays raised Woodward, Inc.Common Stock from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 1st. CSFB reduced their target price on Woodward, Inc.Common Stock from $77.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Alembic Global Advisors raised Woodward, Inc.Common Stock from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $117.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, raised Woodward, Inc.Common Stock from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.00.

Woodward, Inc.Common Stock Company Profile

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company's Aerospace segment offers fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles; and flight deck controls, actuators, servo controls, motors, and sensors for aircraft that are used on commercial and private aircraft and rotorcraft, as well as on military fixed-wing aircraft and rotorcraft, guided weapons, and other defense systems.

