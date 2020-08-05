Xerox Corp (NYSE:XRX) Shares Bought by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Xerox Corp (NYSE:XRX) by 27.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,787 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,050 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Xerox were worth $715,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in XRX. Hexavest Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Xerox in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Xerox by 160.4% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 2,464 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Xerox in the 1st quarter valued at $77,000. Pacitti Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Xerox by 285.0% in the 1st quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 4,939 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 3,656 shares during the period. Finally, Fortis Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Xerox in the 1st quarter valued at $142,000. 86.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of XRX opened at $15.68 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.63. Xerox Corp has a 1 year low of $14.22 and a 1 year high of $39.47. The company’s fifty day moving average is $16.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.42.

Xerox (NYSE:XRX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The information technology services provider reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.22. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. Xerox had a net margin of 13.35% and a return on equity of 11.87%. The business’s revenue was down 35.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.99 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Xerox Corp will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.38%. Xerox’s payout ratio is 28.17%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on XRX shares. Loop Capital cut shares of Xerox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $47.00 to $18.00 in a report on Monday, April 27th. Citigroup reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Xerox in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Xerox from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, July 24th. ValuEngine raised shares of Xerox from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Xerox from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.17.

Xerox Profile

Xerox Corporation designs, develops, and sells document management systems and solutions worldwide. It offers intelligent workplace services, including managed print services; digitization services; and digital solutions, such as workflow automation, personalization and communication software, and content management.

