Zacks: Analysts Anticipate ANGI Homeservices Inc (NASDAQ:ANGI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $354.55 Million

Brokerages predict that ANGI Homeservices Inc (NASDAQ:ANGI) will announce $354.55 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for ANGI Homeservices’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $372.08 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $316.20 million. ANGI Homeservices reported sales of $343.90 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.1%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, August 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ANGI Homeservices will report full year sales of $1.44 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.34 billion to $1.50 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.77 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.67 billion to $1.89 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover ANGI Homeservices.

ANGI Homeservices (NASDAQ:ANGI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $343.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $341.90 million. ANGI Homeservices had a return on equity of 1.20% and a net margin of 1.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.02 earnings per share.

ANGI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wedbush lifted their price target on ANGI Homeservices from $8.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. BidaskClub raised shares of ANGI Homeservices from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ANGI Homeservices in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of ANGI Homeservices from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of ANGI Homeservices from $12.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. ANGI Homeservices currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.14.

In related news, major shareholder Luxor Capital Group, Lp sold 538,068 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.92, for a total value of $5,875,702.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Bowman Angela R. Hicks sold 16,918 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.25, for a total transaction of $274,917.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 403,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,558,597.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,195,779 shares of company stock valued at $13,626,750 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in ANGI Homeservices by 23.1% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,592 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 2,735 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in ANGI Homeservices by 0.4% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 957,991 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,015,000 after buying an additional 4,016 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co raised its stake in ANGI Homeservices by 22.6% in the first quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 26,235 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 4,832 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in ANGI Homeservices by 254.6% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,935 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 7,851 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in ANGI Homeservices by 7.9% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 106,961 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $562,000 after purchasing an additional 7,870 shares during the last quarter. 18.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ANGI Homeservices stock opened at $15.96 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 532.18 and a beta of 2.16. ANGI Homeservices has a twelve month low of $4.10 and a twelve month high of $17.05. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $14.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.41.

ANGI Homeservices Company Profile

ANGI Homeservices Inc operates a digital marketplace for home services, connecting millions of homeowners with home service professionals in North America and Europe. Its HomeAdvisor digital marketplace service connects consumers with service professionals for home repair, maintenance, and improvement projects, as well as provides consumers with tools and resources to help them find local, pre-screened, and customer-rated service professionals.

