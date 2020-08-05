Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Assembly Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:ASMB) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $30.54 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Assembly Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:ASMB) will post sales of $30.54 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Assembly Biosciences’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $46.13 million and the lowest is $4.00 million. Assembly Biosciences reported sales of $3.08 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 891.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Assembly Biosciences will report full year sales of $56.63 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $16.10 million to $80.12 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $15.87 million, with estimates ranging from $10.00 million to $20.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Assembly Biosciences.

Assembly Biosciences (NASDAQ:ASMB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.76) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.98) by $0.22. Assembly Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 45.43% and a negative net margin of 601.75%. The business had revenue of $4.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.82 million.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Assembly Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Assembly Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Assembly Biosciences in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Assembly Biosciences in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Assembly Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Assembly Biosciences presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.40.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Assembly Biosciences by 188.6% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,620 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 5,633 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Assembly Biosciences during the second quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Aperio Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Assembly Biosciences during the first quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Assembly Biosciences during the first quarter valued at approximately $152,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Assembly Biosciences by 55.1% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,486 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 3,725 shares in the last quarter. 88.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ASMB stock opened at $22.21 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 12.14 and a current ratio of 12.14. The company has a market capitalization of $735.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.48 and a beta of 1.29. Assembly Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $8.13 and a fifty-two week high of $27.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $23.16 and a 200-day moving average of $19.43.

About Assembly Biosciences

Assembly Biosciences, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company in the United States. The company develops oral therapeutic candidates for the treatment of hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection and novel class of oral synthetic live biotherapeutic candidates to treat disorders associated with the microbiome.

