Zacks Investment Research Downgrades FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN) to Sell

FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “FibroGen, Inc. is a research-based biotechnology company. It is focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic agents for treatment of anemia, fibrosis, cancer, and other serious unmet medical needs. The Company develops Roxadustat that is in Phase III clinical development for the treatment of anemia in chronic kidney disease; and FG-3019 which is in Phase II clinical development for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, pancreatic cancer, and liver fibrosis. FibroGen, Inc. is headquartered in San Francisco, California. “

Get FibroGen alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on FGEN. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating on shares of FibroGen in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Cowen initiated coverage on FibroGen in a research note on Friday, May 1st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub upgraded shares of FibroGen from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 13th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of FibroGen in a report on Monday, April 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on shares of FibroGen from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.67.

FGEN opened at $41.85 on Monday. FibroGen has a twelve month low of $22.65 and a twelve month high of $48.95. The firm has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.70 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 11.14, a quick ratio of 11.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.90.

FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.89) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($0.50). The firm had revenue of $24.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.58 million. FibroGen had a negative net margin of 42.75% and a negative return on equity of 19.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.53) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that FibroGen will post -1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other FibroGen news, CFO Pat Cotroneo sold 3,928 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.68, for a total transaction of $155,863.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 271,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,755,660.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Enrique A. Conterno purchased 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $36.29 per share, for a total transaction of $290,320.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 60,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,177,400. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 3.39% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in FibroGen by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 134,805 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,685,000 after acquiring an additional 9,983 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of FibroGen by 44.3% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 167,790 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,831,000 after purchasing an additional 51,500 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in FibroGen by 75.8% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 51,090 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,775,000 after purchasing an additional 22,026 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in FibroGen by 30.3% in the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 86,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,988,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in FibroGen during the 1st quarter valued at about $240,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.64% of the company’s stock.

FibroGen Company Profile

FibroGen, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutics to treat serious unmet medical needs. It is developing Roxadustat, an oral small molecule inhibitor of hypoxia inducible factor prolyl hydroxylases (HIF-PHs) that is in Phase III clinical development for the treatment of anemia in chronic kidney disease in the United States and Europe; and in Phase II/III development in China for anemia associated with myelodysplastic syndromes.

Featured Story: Different Options Trading Strategies



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on FibroGen (FGEN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for FibroGen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FibroGen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.