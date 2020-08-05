Zacks Investment Research Lowers J D Wetherspoon (OTCMKTS:JDWPY) to Sell

J D Wetherspoon (OTCMKTS:JDWPY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “JD Wetherspoon Plc owns and operates pubs. The principal activity of the company is development and management of public houses. It operates primarily in United Kingdom. JD Wetherspoon Plc is headquartered in Watford, the United Kingdom. “

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised J D Wetherspoon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Peel Hunt raised J D Wetherspoon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised J D Wetherspoon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. J D Wetherspoon has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.00.

OTCMKTS JDWPY opened at $54.70 on Wednesday. J D Wetherspoon has a 52-week low of $34.94 and a 52-week high of $92.76. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $42.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.85. The firm has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.23 and a beta of 1.21.

J D Wetherspoon Company Profile

J D Wetherspoon plc owns and operates pubs and hotels in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. As of July 24, 2017, it operated 895 pubs. The company was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Watford, the United Kingdom.

