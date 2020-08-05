Zacks Investment Research Lowers KINGFISHER PLC/SH (OTCMKTS:KGFHY) to Hold

KINGFISHER PLC/SH (OTCMKTS:KGFHY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “KINGFISHER is Europe’s leading home improvement retail group and the third largest in the world, with leading market positions in the UK, France, Poland, Italy, Turkey, China. Kingfisher operates 780 stores in nine countries in Europe and Asia. Its main retail brands are B&Q, Castorama, Brico Dépôt and Screwfix. Kingfisher also has a 21% interest in, and strategic alliance with Hornbach, Germany’s leading DIY warehouse retailer, with over 120 stores across Europe. “

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of KINGFISHER PLC/SH from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Citigroup cut shares of KINGFISHER PLC/SH from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Societe Generale raised shares of KINGFISHER PLC/SH from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. ValuEngine raised shares of KINGFISHER PLC/SH from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of KINGFISHER PLC/SH from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.25.

KINGFISHER PLC/SH stock opened at $6.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.79 billion, a PE ratio of 13.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.52. KINGFISHER PLC/SH has a 12-month low of $2.50 and a 12-month high of $6.60.

Kingfisher plc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies DIY and home improvement products and services primarily in the United Kingdom and continental Europe. The company operates approximately 1,300 stores in 10 countries across Europe under the B&Q, Castorama, Brico Dépôt, Screwfix, and Koctas brands.

