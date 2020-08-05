ZTO Express (Cayman) (ZTO) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, August 12th. Analysts expect ZTO Express (Cayman) to post earnings of $0.30 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The transportation company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.55. The business had revenue of $3.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.15 billion. ZTO Express (Cayman) had a net margin of 25.07% and a return on equity of 13.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.87 EPS. On average, analysts expect ZTO Express (Cayman) to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of ZTO stock opened at $37.34 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $21.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.10, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.35. ZTO Express has a 52 week low of $17.16 and a 52 week high of $38.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.72.

ZTO has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. BOCOM International upgraded shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.33.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc provides express delivery and other value-added logistics services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers delivery services for e-commerce and traditional merchants, and other express service users. As of December 31, 2017, it operated a fleet of approximately 3,600 self-owned trucks.

