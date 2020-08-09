1,425 Shares in Central Garden & Pet Co (NASDAQ:CENT) Acquired by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Central Garden & Pet Co (NASDAQ:CENT) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 39,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,091,000 after buying an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in Central Garden & Pet by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 36,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the period. First Quadrant L P CA boosted its position in Central Garden & Pet by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 5,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 423 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Central Garden & Pet by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 428 shares during the period. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Central Garden & Pet by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $641,000 after buying an additional 579 shares during the period. 17.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Central Garden & Pet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Central Garden & Pet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet raised shares of Central Garden & Pet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on shares of Central Garden & Pet from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Central Garden & Pet from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.50.

Shares of Central Garden & Pet stock opened at $40.01 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 3.81 and a quick ratio of 2.36. The company has a 50-day moving average of $36.06 and a 200 day moving average of $32.55. The firm has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.98 and a beta of 0.37. Central Garden & Pet Co has a 1 year low of $22.40 and a 1 year high of $40.34.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.51. Central Garden & Pet had a net margin of 3.57% and a return on equity of 8.69%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Central Garden & Pet Co will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

In other Central Garden & Pet news, General Counsel George A. Yuhas sold 12,747 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.09, for a total transaction of $409,051.23. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 20,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $670,841.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas J. Colligan sold 10,079 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.92, for a total transaction of $321,721.68. Following the sale, the director now owns 705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,503.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 27,893 shares of company stock valued at $901,993. 11.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Central Garden & Pet

Central Garden & Pet Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes products for the lawn and garden, and pet supplies markets in the United States. It operates through two segments, Pet and Garden. The Pet segment supplies products for dogs and cats, including edible bones, edible and non-edible chews, dog and cat food and treats, toys, pet carriers, grooming supplies, and other accessories; and products for birds, small animals, and specialty pets, such as food, cages and habitats, toys, chews, and related accessories.

