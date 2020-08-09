166,466 Shares in Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) Purchased by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 166,466 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $544,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. National Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hecla Mining by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 271,950 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $495,000 after acquiring an additional 34,250 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Hecla Mining by 3,616.5% in the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 509,155 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $927,000 after buying an additional 495,455 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Hecla Mining by 92.9% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 208,336 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $379,000 after buying an additional 100,309 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Hecla Mining by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,440,753 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $13,542,000 after buying an additional 726,415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in Hecla Mining by 33.6% in the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,338,062 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,435,000 after purchasing an additional 336,175 shares in the last quarter. 58.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America raised Hecla Mining from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hecla Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. B. Riley raised Hecla Mining from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.70 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. BofA Securities raised Hecla Mining from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of Hecla Mining in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Hecla Mining presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.41.

NYSE HL opened at $6.42 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.04. The company has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a PE ratio of -33.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2,236.00 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Hecla Mining has a 12 month low of $1.38 and a 12 month high of $6.65.

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The basic materials company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.02). Hecla Mining had a negative return on equity of 3.86% and a negative net margin of 13.87%. The business had revenue of $136.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.38 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.04) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Hecla Mining will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hecla Mining Profile

Hecla Mining Company, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, acquires, develops, and produces precious and base metal properties worldwide. The company offers lead, zinc, and bulk flotation concentrates to custom smelters and brokers; and unrefined gold and silver bullion bars to precious metals traders.

