194,142 Shares in Benefytt Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:BFYT) Bought by State Street Corp

State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Benefytt Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:BFYT) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 194,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,347,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in Benefytt Technologies during the first quarter worth $25,000. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in Benefytt Technologies during the first quarter worth $37,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Benefytt Technologies during the first quarter worth $46,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Benefytt Technologies during the first quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new position in Benefytt Technologies during the first quarter worth $60,000. 98.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Benefytt Technologies alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:BFYT opened at $31.00 on Thursday. Benefytt Technologies Inc has a 52 week low of $15.60 and a 52 week high of $31.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $24.77. The firm has a market cap of $440.59 million, a P/E ratio of -23.66 and a beta of 1.25.

Benefytt Technologies (NASDAQ:BFYT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.30). Benefytt Technologies had a negative net margin of 4.37% and a positive return on equity of 40.88%. The firm had revenue of $71.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.86 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Benefytt Technologies Inc will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on BFYT shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 price target on shares of Benefytt Technologies in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Canaccord Genuity downgraded shares of Benefytt Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $49.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Benefytt Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. SVB Leerink downgraded shares of Benefytt Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Benefytt Technologies from $45.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.33.

Benefytt Technologies Profile

Benefytt Technologies, Inc engages in the distribution of individual and family health insurance plans. It operates through the following segments: Medicare Segment and IFP Segment. The Medicare Segment includes offering of Medicare-related health insurance plans. The IFP Segment includes individual and family health insurance plans (“”IFP””), short-term medical (“”STM””) insurance plans, health benefit insurance plans (“”HBIP””) and supplemental products which include a variety of additional insurance and non-insurance products.

Recommended Story: Resistance Level

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BFYT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Benefytt Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:BFYT).

Receive News & Ratings for Benefytt Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Benefytt Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.