$254.05 Million in Sales Expected for Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) will announce $254.05 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Pegasystems’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $254.80 million and the lowest is $253.30 million. Pegasystems reported sales of $216.70 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 17.2%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pegasystems will report full year sales of $1.08 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.07 billion to $1.09 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $1.26 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.23 billion to $1.30 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Pegasystems.

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The technology company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $227.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $225.77 million. Pegasystems had a negative return on equity of 16.83% and a negative net margin of 7.66%. The business’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.30) earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Pegasystems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pegasystems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Pegasystems from $112.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of Pegasystems from $109.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Pegasystems from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.44.

Shares of NASDAQ PEGA opened at $114.66 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $102.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $89.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -120.69 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Pegasystems has a 52 week low of $38.01 and a 52 week high of $118.72.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 1st were paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.10%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 30th. Pegasystems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -9.60%.

In other Pegasystems news, CAO Efstathios A. Kouninis sold 490 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total transaction of $45,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $231,840. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Efstathios A. Kouninis sold 809 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.03, for a total transaction of $93,059.27. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $174,845.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 16,367 shares of company stock valued at $1,725,445. 51.89% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Pegasystems by 35.6% during the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 38,953 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,775,000 after purchasing an additional 10,223 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Pegasystems by 14.4% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 119,501 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,513,000 after purchasing an additional 15,061 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Pegasystems by 10.4% during the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 30,153 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,148,000 after purchasing an additional 2,840 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pegasystems during the first quarter worth about $2,011,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Pegasystems during the fourth quarter worth about $33,822,000. 48.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Pegasystems Inc develops, markets, licenses, and supports enterprise software applications in the United States, India, and internationally. It provides Pega Platform, an application development product for clients; and Pega Infinity, a software platform that unifies customer engagement and digital process automation.

