3,364 Shares in NMI Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:NMIH) Purchased by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of NMI Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:NMIH) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 3,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NMIH. Arden Trust Co purchased a new position in NMI during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in NMI by 22.2% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,383 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 978 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in NMI by 10.2% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC now owns 11,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 1,076 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in NMI during the first quarter worth about $142,000. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in NMI during the first quarter worth about $160,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NMIH opened at $16.00 on Thursday. NMI Holdings Inc has a fifty-two week low of $8.06 and a fifty-two week high of $35.79. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 5.93 and a beta of 1.86.

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.08. NMI had a return on equity of 21.90% and a net margin of 48.69%. On average, analysts anticipate that NMI Holdings Inc will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

NMIH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Compass Point upped their price target on NMI from $15.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NMI from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on NMI from $36.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. ValuEngine upgraded NMI from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of NMI in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. NMI presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.08.

NMI Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage guaranty insurance services in the United States. The company offers mortgage insurance; reinsurance on loans; and outsourced loan review services to mortgage loan originators. It serves national and regional mortgage banks, money center banks, credit unions, community banks, builder-owned mortgage lenders, Internet-sourced lenders, and other non-bank lenders.

