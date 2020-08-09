73,778 Shares in Everi Holdings Inc (NYSE:EVRI) Purchased by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Everi Holdings Inc (NYSE:EVRI) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 73,778 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $381,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.09% of Everi at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in Everi during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Everi during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new stake in Everi during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in Everi during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Everi during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. 92.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on EVRI shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Everi from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Everi from $6.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. ValuEngine upgraded Everi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on Everi from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on Everi from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.83.

In related news, Director Geoffrey P. Judge sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.51, for a total value of $300,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 144,672 shares in the company, valued at $1,086,486.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

EVRI stock opened at $6.70 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $571.64 million, a PE ratio of -335.00 and a beta of 2.75. Everi Holdings Inc has a 1 year low of $1.55 and a 1 year high of $14.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.49, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.00.

Everi (NYSE:EVRI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 2nd. The credit services provider reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $113.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.40 million. Everi had a negative return on equity of 55.79% and a negative net margin of 0.54%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Everi Holdings Inc will post -1.04 EPS for the current year.

Everi Holdings Inc provides technology solutions for the casino gaming industry in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Caribbean, Central America, and Asia. The company operates in two segments, Games and FinTech. It offers gaming products, such as classic mechanical reel games, video reel games, core HDX, Empire MPX and the Texan HDX, wide area progressive games, and slot tournament systems; and sells player terminals, licenses, back office systems, and other related equipment.

