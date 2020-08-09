Aduro BioTech (NASDAQ:ADRO) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by HC Wainwright

Aduro BioTech (NASDAQ:ADRO)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by analysts at HC Wainwright in a report issued on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $3.75 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s target price points to a potential upside of 45.91% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Aduro BioTech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Aduro BioTech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Aduro BioTech in a report on Friday, June 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Aduro BioTech has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.83.

Get Aduro BioTech alerts:

ADRO opened at $2.57 on Tuesday. Aduro BioTech has a 1 year low of $0.90 and a 1 year high of $4.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.68. The stock has a market cap of $212.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.21 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a current ratio of 9.13, a quick ratio of 9.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Aduro BioTech (NASDAQ:ADRO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $13.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.81 million. Aduro BioTech had a negative return on equity of 93.46% and a negative net margin of 230.92%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Aduro BioTech will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Aduro BioTech during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Aduro BioTech during the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Aduro BioTech by 50.1% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 19,732 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 6,584 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Aduro BioTech by 120.4% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 21,564 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 11,778 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Aduro BioTech by 54.4% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 23,463 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 8,263 shares during the last quarter. 48.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aduro BioTech Company Profile

Aduro BioTech, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to harness the body's natural immune system for the treatment of patients with challenging diseases. The company is developing ADU-S100, which is in Phase I dose escalation and dose expansion clinical trial and Phase Ib dose escalation and dose expansion clinical trial in combination with spartalizumab to treat patients with advanced, metastatic treatment-refractory solid tumors; Phase I clinical trial in combination with ipilimumab for the treatment of relapsed and refractory melanoma; and Phase Ib/II clinical trial in combination with an approved anti-PD-1 antibody in patients with squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck.

Featured Article: Profit margin is different from the revenue



Receive News & Ratings for Aduro BioTech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aduro BioTech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.