Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM) Raised to “Buy” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on ADVM. Raymond James cut shares of Adverum Biotechnologies from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Adverum Biotechnologies from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Adverum Biotechnologies from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. They set a buy rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Adverum Biotechnologies from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $23.56.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADVM opened at $18.20 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.85 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 17.92 and a quick ratio of 17.92. Adverum Biotechnologies has a 1 year low of $4.96 and a 1 year high of $26.98.

Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($0.04). As a group, analysts anticipate that Adverum Biotechnologies will post -1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, President Leone D. Patterson sold 13,171 shares of Adverum Biotechnologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.68, for a total value of $325,060.28. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 110,488 shares in the company, valued at $2,726,843.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mehdi Gasmi sold 5,000 shares of Adverum Biotechnologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.60, for a total transaction of $88,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 279,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,918,179.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 69,572 shares of company stock valued at $1,627,075. Corporate insiders own 12.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Adverum Biotechnologies by 171.3% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 27,359 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $571,000 after buying an additional 17,276 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in Adverum Biotechnologies by 17.1% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 6,451 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 941 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Adverum Biotechnologies by 42.3% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 42,425 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $883,000 after acquiring an additional 12,612 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies by 16.5% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 134,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,798,000 after purchasing an additional 19,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies by 5.5% in the second quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 29,643 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $619,000 after purchasing an additional 1,539 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.67% of the company’s stock.

Adverum Biotechnologies Company Profile

Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, engages in developing gene therapy product candidates to treat ocular and rare diseases. Its pipeline of product candidates includes ADVM-022, an adeno- associated virus (AAV). 7m8-aflibercept for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration; ADVM-043, an investigational gene therapy candidate for the treatment of alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; and ADVM-053, a preclinical gene therapy product candidate for the treatment of hereditary angioedema.

