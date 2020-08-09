Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Acquires New Position in Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 1,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BANR. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Banner by 6,013.9% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 597,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,725,000 after buying an additional 587,253 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Banner during the fourth quarter worth $24,192,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Banner by 4.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,280,806 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $174,477,000 after buying an additional 236,473 shares during the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Banner during the first quarter worth $6,350,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Banner by 6.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,457,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,144,000 after buying an additional 88,557 shares during the last quarter. 82.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BANR opened at $36.25 on Thursday. Banner Co. has a 1-year low of $27.12 and a 1-year high of $59.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.19 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $36.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.66.

Banner (NASDAQ:BANR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $147.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.97 million. Banner had a net margin of 18.53% and a return on equity of 7.74%. On average, research analysts forecast that Banner Co. will post 2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 4th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.52%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 3rd. Banner’s payout ratio is presently 37.44%.

BANR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Banner from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Banner from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Banner from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. BidaskClub lowered shares of Banner from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Banner from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Banner presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.33.

About Banner

Banner Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Banner Bank and Islanders Bank that provides commercial banking and financial products and services to individuals, businesses, and public sector entities primarily in the United States. It offers deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, regular savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as treasury management services and retirement savings plans.

